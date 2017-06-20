LONDON, June 20 Russia has seen "big interest" for its sovereign Eurobonds from foreign names, with U.S. investors among the buyers, Andrei Kostin, head of Russian bank VTB, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a conference in London, Kostin said he thought bond investors would not consider possible new sanctions against Moscow as a significant factor.

Yuri Solovyov, VTB First Deputy President, also said Russia's new Eurobond was expected to be included in JP Morgan's EMBI Global index. (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)