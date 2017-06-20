MOSCOW, June 20 Russia's final yield guidance for 10-year sovereign eurobond issue set at 4.25 percent and 5.25 percent for 30-year bond, a financial market source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Russia to place $1 billion worth of 10-year sovereign eurobond and $2 billion worth of 30-year bonds, the source said, while demand reached $6.6 billion. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)