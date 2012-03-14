* Roadshow to start March 19, placement likely March-end
* Market expects longer-term paper
* Demand seen strong
(Changes sources, adds detail, quotes, background)
By Oksana Kobzeva and Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, March 14 Russia is poised to place
a longer-term Eurobond within weeks, trying to capitalise on
improving global debt markets and restored internal political
stability that are likely to create a healthy demand for the
sovereign paper.
"If market conditions are supportive, issuance may take
place in the end of this quarter, or beginning of the next one,"
Konstantin Vyshkovsky, head of the debt department at the
finance ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.
Sources close to arrangers of the issue told Reuters earlier
that the roadshow to pitch the Eurobond to investors would start
on March 19 in the United States and Europe.
Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak, the country's chief
financial diplomat in charge of public debt, had said the
ministry would wait with a roadshow until after the March 4
presidential election.
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin won a six-year presidential
term at the election and the recent wave of opposition protests
against the result and that of parliamentary polls in December
have subsided.
Improving global debt market conditions, helped by the
agreement of a second bailout for Greece and a flood of
liquidity from the European Central Bank also back the case for
moving ahead with the sale.
"If Russia were to place right now, demand would be very
high: prices for risky assets have reached their local
maximums," Denis Poryvai, an analyst with Raiffeisenbank said.
Russia's benchmark Eurobond maturing in 2030
is trading now at a price equal to 120 percent of its nominal
value - its highest in a year and yielding around 3.93 percent.
Russia has had to borrow little in recent years due to a
budget surplus provided by its huge oil and commodities
reserves. But the 2008 financial crisis, allied to spending
ahead of the elections, have put some more pressure on public
finances and official plans show Moscow will seek some $7
billion in foreign borrowing this year.
Vyshkovsky would not comment on further details of the
planned issue, but Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Reuters
in late February that it was targetting interest costs of less
than 5 percent, and the finance ministry has
pointed to a 30-year paper.
Mexico has issued $2 billion worth of 2044 bonds at a yield
of 4.84 percent and $2 billion of 10-year bonds at 3.71 percent.
Fellow BRIC economy Brazil was able to borrow $750 million
overseas in notes due in 2021 at a yield of 3.45 percent.
In December, Moscow picked Citi, Deutsche Bank
, BNP Paribas, VTB and Sberbank
as organisers for the Eurobond, which is a bond issued
outside the country.
WITH A DISCOUNT
Vadim Khanov, a fixed income trader with Russia's
Gazprombank said that Russia may tap the market twice - with a
20-year and a 30-year paper in the amount of $3.5 billion.
"Such a volume is well perceived by the market - more will
look 'heavy'," Khanov said.
Thanks to high oil prices in the past 12 months, Russia's
budget hole has been less than anticipated and a strong balance
sheet, with a sovereign debt of just 11 percent of GDP, puts it
in a better position than many developed economies.
Its finance ministry has said it will tap international
markets each year to build a solid sovereign credit history and
pave the way for corporate bond issuance.
"Russia has no need for cash: it can place as much as the
market is willing to take at a maximum price," Raiffeisenbank's
Poryvai said.
"I believe the strategy here is not in maximising the
volume, but minimising profit to form some sort of a benchmark
and improve market conditions for issuance of Russia's
quasi-sovereign bonds."
Demand for Russia's domestically-issued debt has surpassed
the expectations of the finance ministry, although it fell short
at an auction last week that followed domestic protests and a
dip in global sentiment.
While the share of foreign buyers last year at the weekly
treasury auctions remained in single digits, this year it has
jumped to nearly half.
Moscow plans to borrow 1.4 trillion roubles on its internal
market this year or around 2 percent of gross domestic product,
while the budget deficit is envisaged at 1.5 percent of GDP.
"The Russian bond market (OFZ) will be the fastest growing
emerging markets local bond market in 2012," analysts at Morgan
Stanley wrote in a recent note.
"Given its strong fiscal position and the recent surge in
oil prices, Russia has flexibility about the timing and volume
of issuance. Nevertheless, we expect the finance ministry to
issue the programmed volume, assuming a supportive market
backdrop."
(Additional reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya and Elena Orekhova;
Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Patrick Graham)