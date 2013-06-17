MOSCOW, June 17 Russia may sell $7 billion worth
of Eurobonds in mid-July after a week-long marketing trip, state
news agency Prime reported on Monday, citing a source familiar
with the plans.
The finance ministry said last week it was ready to meet
with organisers to discuss terms of the planned debt sale.
The ministry, which initially hoped to place the bonds this
month, has said repeatedly the sale would depend on market
conditions.
Prime reported that the placement would be made in four
tranches, ranging in maturity from three to 30 years.
The lead arrangers - Deutsche Bank, Barclays, RBS, VTB
Capital, Gazprombank and Renaissance Capital - have proposed
selling the three-year tranche, worth around $0.5-$1.5 billion,
at LIBOR plus 120 basis points, the agency said.
The 30-year bond, worth $1-$1.5 billion, could sell for 219
basis points above mid-market swaps.
The agency said Russia will start roadshows for the Eurobond
on July 8 in New York and London.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Douglas Busvine, John
Stonestreet)