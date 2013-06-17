MOSCOW, June 17 Russia's top gas producer
Gazprom and state development lender Vnesheconombank
(VEB) may place a Eurobond in July, two banking sources told
Reuters on Monday.
The sizes of the possible issues have not been disclosed.
One of the sources said that Gazprom may place an issue
denominated in British pounds while VEB is looking at an issue
in U.S. dollars. Gazprom is to redeem an 800 million pounds
Eurobond issue in October.
The bonds could follow an expected Eurobond placement by
Russia.
Debt markets have been jittery on the back of uncertainty
over the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus plans.
"It's not a sure thing that the conditions for placement
would be better in the second half of the year. Volatility could
subside but the market may freeze on new, less comfortable,
levels," a source said.
VEB and Gazprom declined comment.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by David Cowell)