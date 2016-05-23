* Eurobond is first since sanctions were imposed

* Demand tops around $5.5 bln - source

* Books to close on Tues to allow more investors in - sources

* Russia aims to raise up to $3 bln this year

* Cash needed to fill holes in budget

* Main international settlement agencies not signed up (Adds details on timing, quotes, background)

By Kira Zavyalova, Oksana Kobzeva and Lidia Kelly

MOSCOW, May 23 Russia launched on Monday its first Eurobond offering since sanctions were imposed over Ukraine, but Western banks were not taking part and sources said the offer would be extended by a day in the hope of attracting Asian investors.

One financial market source said demand had topped about $5.5 billion, with the closure of the order book to be postponed until Tuesday to enable more investors to take part. A second source confirmed the new timing of the book-closing.

"This is a working process and is not a negative signal," a trader with a Russian bank said. The first source said that the extension was aimed at giving Asian investors "a look in the morning."

Market insiders said the placement was likely to attract mainly domestic investors because foreign players were wary of buying without the seal of approval from Western financial institutions.

That would not prevent a successful placement because domestic demand is high. But it would mean Russia would have to offer a higher premium.

It would also deny the government the opportunity to make the point it had hoped to prove with the Eurobond - that it can still tap Western debt markets despite being subject to financial sanctions.

"It's not clear to what extent foreign players can take part," said Alexei Tverdokhleb, a trader with Bank Zenit.

The biggest obstacle for foreign investors was the fact that the two main settlement agencies, which play a crucial technical role in placing bonds internationally, have not signed up to handle the paper.

The involvement of the two, Euroclear and Clearstream, is viewed by many Western investors as a guarantee the transaction is safe. Clearstream declined to discuss the matter while Euroclear had no immediate comment.

The agencies were reluctant to get involved because of the sanctions risk, according to several banking sources. Instead, a Russian agency will act as settlement house for the placement.

BUDGET GAPS

The size of the Eurobond placement was not disclosed, but according to budget forecasts Russia may raise up to $3 billion in foreign debt this year.

Last time, Russia raised $7 billion in Eurobonds in September of 2013 in four tranches: five-, 10- and 30-year dollar-denominated issues and a seven-year euro-denominated tranche.

Moscow wants to fill gaps in its budget caused by an economic slump and demonstrate that it can finance itself, regardless of sanctions.

A prospectus obtained by Reuters showed the finance ministry would place a 10-year dollar-denominated Eurobond and the placement will be organised by VTB Capital, a unit of state-owned lender VTB, which is itself subject to Western sanctions.

The prospectus said Russia's National Settlement Depositary (NSD) will be the clearing system for the Eurobond, while "no assurance can be given" about whether any other settlement agencies will hold the paper.

The finance ministry said it would not use proceeds from Eurobond to help companies which were subject to sanctions, the prospectus stated.

The ministry is offering a yield of 4.65-4.90 percent, two banking sources said. That represents a premium on other comparable paper issued by Russia.

"Clearly Russia is trying to do this in the old-fashioned capitalistic way by offering you 50 bps upside, saying that you are losing an opportunity here of getting 3.25 percent in cash terms, that you are giving this away, you are punishing yourself because of U.S pressure," Yerlan Syzdykov, head of emerging debt at Pioneer Investments in London.

But he said issues with the settlement agencies and the fact that VTB is under sanctions would weigh on international investors. "Many people could be reluctant," he said.

Before the decision to move the deal to Tuesday, a London-based fund manager had called the new bond's premium "attractive" but cited timing concerns for a potential participation.

"We have to check with our compliance department but that will take 2-3 days and they are pricing today (Monday) so realistically we won't be able to participate," the manager said.

SANCTIONS AND INVESTORS

The finance ministry had invited Western and Russian banks to bid for the role of placement organiser, but no Western financial institutions came forward, even though sanctions do not expressly forbid helping organise a bond placement.

Western banking sources said they were dissuaded because U.S. and European regulators had warned them off and they did not want to risk incurring fines from the regulators.

Dmitry Polevoy, chief economist for Russia and CIS at ING bank, said in a note the deal was "indeed a surprise", with suspicion arising that it was structured specifically for non-foreign investors.

"A scenario of a state-owned bank using excess forex cash to buy the new bond is one of the opportunities with the NSD settlement, solving potential sanction-related issues," he said.

Russia's central bank has been tightening regulations of forex usage by local banks, trying to minimize foreign currency risks to the economy and leaving some of the players with forex surplus as a result.

Yields on Russia's existing Eurobonds rose slightly after the announcement. Russia's 2023 dollar Eurobond was yielding 4.04 percent, up from 3.96 percent at the open. (Additional reporting by Katya Golubkova in MOSCOW, and Sujata Rao, Claire Milhench and Marc Jones in LONDON; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Christian Lowe; Editing by Jason Bush and Hugh Lawson)