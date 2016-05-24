* Government says foreigners bought bulk of bond
* Minister: this shows appetite for Russian assets
* Sanctions uncertainty put off some big players
(Adds finance minister's statement, analysts' quotes)
By Lidia Kelly, Oksana Kobzeva and Kira Zavyalova
MOSCOW, May 24 Russia raised $1.75 billion on
Tuesday in a Eurobond issue with foreigners the biggest buyers,
a placement officials said showed there was international
appetite for Russian assets despite Western efforts to scare off
investors.
But market sources told Reuters the major financial
institutions that dominate Western debt markets sat out the
placement, while some in the market said the amount raised
suggested demand had been modest, even among Russian buyers.
Russia's finance ministry had not given an explicit target
for the amount it wanted from the placement, the first since
Western financial sanctions were imposed on Moscow in 2014 over
its role in the Ukraine conflict.
However, the government has previously said it sought to
raise up to $3 billion in foreign currency debt this year,
significantly more than the amount raised on Tuesday.
"The issue was substantially smaller than expected," said
Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at Capital
Economics in New York.
"But the fact that around three-quarters of the placement
appears to have been taken up by international investors means
that the government can just about badge this up as a success."
The issue, the first in three years, will help the
government, battered by a slowdown and the sanctions, to fill
gaps in the budget.
But the Eurobond was also an important symbolic test of
whether Russia, despite its standoff with the West over Ukraine,
could still successfully tap Western debt markets.
The U.S. government and the European Commission had warned
investors of the risks of dealing with Russia while sanctions
remain in force. Banking industry sources said that was a
thinly-veiled warning to stay away from the placement or face
negative consequences.
"More than 70 percent of the issue went to foreign
investors. It was indeed the group we were aiming at," Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov said in a statement.
"Despite attempts to deprive foreign investors of the
opportunity to invest in profitable Russian assets, the volume
and the quality of applications were at a good level. We are
satisfied with the placement," Siluanov said.
"Despite the informal pressure .... the demand of investors
from different regions showed a high level of trust in Russia as
an issuer."
WESTERN PRESSURE
The book was open until Tuesday evening in Moscow, an
extension of an earlier deadline from Monday because investors
had continued to sign on, a financial source said earlier.
Demand for the issue was over $7 billion. The final yield
was set at 4.75 percent, in the middle of an initial range of
4.65-4.90 percent.
Russia last issued a Eurobond in 2013, a hiatus due in large
part to the sanctions. They do not explicitly forbid anyone from
handling Russian sovereign debt, but create added uncertainties
and risks for investors.
Big Western and Chinese banks were invited by Russia's
government to organise the offer but none signed up,
discouraging some other major players from getting involved.
The sole organiser was VTB Capital, a unit of state-owned
Russian lender VTB which is subject to sanctions. The big
settlement agencies, which usually act as guarantors in bond
transactions, did not take part.
Barclays Bank said it would not include the Eurobond in its
index, making the bonds less attractive for some big fund
managers who use the index as a benchmark for their portfolios.
Those factors made some big Western investors wary, despite
the attractive terms on offer for the bond.
"At the moment we are abstaining because of the lack of
clarity around the liquidity, and compliance is making us
careful," said Rob Drijkoningen, global co-head of emerging
markets debt at Neuberger Berman.
The identity of the investors who bought the Eurobond has
not yet been disclosed, so it was not possible to independently
verify the government's assertion about foreigners buying the
bulk of the bond.
Russian banks have foreign subsidiaries that could have bid
for the bonds, creating an illusion of strong overseas demand.
"Feedback I saw was that most Western investors ... did not
participate and stayed on the sidelines," said Timothy Ash, head
of emerging markets strategy at Nomura.
