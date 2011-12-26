(Adds detail on local borrowing plans)

MOSCOW Dec 26 Russia plans to issue 450 billion roubles ($14.43 billion) of OFZ treasury bonds in the first quarter, deputy finance minister Sergei Storchak said in an on-line interview published on Ria newsagency's web site.

The Finance Ministry may rely more on short-term borrowing than long tenor OFZs, however, as global financial turmoil has made investors cautious, he said.

He also said Russia has picked Citi, Deutsche bank , BNP Paribas, VTB and Sberbank as organisers for a sovereign Eurobond issue in the first quarter of the new year, although global market volatility could affect the plan.

The government plans to borrow 1.8 trillion roubles ($57.7 billion) next year, including around $7 billion in foreign borrowing.

The rise in local borrowing next year from the 1.2 billion roubles estimated this year is aimed at developing Russia's debt market, which Storchak said was "still not very deep", and funding the budget, which is expected to fall into deficit. ($1 = 31.1955 Russian roubles) (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)