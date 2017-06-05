(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Elena Fabrichnaya
MOSCOW, June 5 Russia is considering placing a
sovereign Eurobond issue a week after a key rate decision
scheduled for June 16, a government source familiar with the
plans told Reuters on Monday.
Russia's finance ministry returned to the external debt
market last year, raising a total of $3 billion in two tranches.
VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of Russia's
second-largest bank, VTB, was arranger.
This year, Moscow intends to issue $3 billion in new debt
and swap $4 billion in outstanding Eurobonds for new ones,
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said last week.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that
U.S. investors have shown interest in the upcoming placement.
As inflation fell to an annual 4.1 percent in April, close
to the central bank's target of 4 percent, the central bank may
consider cutting its key rate, central bank Governor Elvira
Nabiullina said on Monday.
The Russian central bank will consider cutting the key rate
by 25 or 50 basis points at its board meeting on June 16,
Nabillina said. It now stands at 9.25 percent, down from 10
percent in autumn of last year.
Nabiullina also said the central bank may raise the oil
price forecast in its base forecast after OPEC and non-OPEC oil
producers agreed to extend cuts in output into next year.
Yuri Soloviev, first deputy chief executive with VTB, told
Reuters that his bank expects the central bank to cut the key
rate to 8 percent by the end of this year if the rouble remains
strong and to 8.5 percent if the rouble weakens.
"We expect that the central bank's rate will be cut by 0.25
percentage points in June, then there will be a quite a
prolonged pause during the summer and from autumn - a move by 1
percentage point or by 0.5 percentage points," Soloviev said.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya,; additional reporting by Katya
Golubkova,; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Larry
King)