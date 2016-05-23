MOSCOW May 23 Russia has started placement of a
10-year dollar-nominated Eurobond on Monday, first since the
country was put under Western sanctions over its role in the
Ukraine crisis, according to a prospectus obtained by Reuters on
Monday.
According to the prospectus, the finance ministry said it
would not use proceeds from Eurobond to help companies, which
were subject to sanctions. The ministry is offering a yield of
4.65-4.90 percent, two banking sources said.
The finance ministry said in a statement on its website that
VTB Capital is the arranger of the deal. VTB Capital is a
banking unit of state bank VTB which is under Western
sanctions.
(Reporting by Kira Zavyalova and Oksana Kobzeva; writing by
Katya Golubkova; editing by Polina Devitt)