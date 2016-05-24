BRIEF-Bombardier and Cityjet finalize purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Bombardier and CityJet finalize purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
MOSCOW May 24 Foreign investors bought around $1.3 billion of the Eurobond that Russia placed on Tuesday, a financial market source told Reuters.
Russia sold $1.75 billion of 10-year Eurobonds at a yield of 4.75 percent, sources earlier told Reuters. The source added that $1.3 billion were bought by investors from Europe, the United States and Asia.
The issue, managed by VTB Capital, the investment banking unit of state-run VTB Group, was the first since the West imposed sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Bombardier and CityJet finalize purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 The U.S. government on Wednesday fined Mastercard Inc and UniRush $13 million for a failure with prepaid cards that in 2015 left tens of thousands of people unable to pay bills and access cash.
* Bioanalytical Systems - effective Jan 31, co entered into a fifth forbearance agreement and sixth amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing