MOSCOW Aug 16 Russia's Finance Ministry will decide in autumn whether to top up sovereign Eurobond issue, Konstantin Vyshkovsky, head of the ministry's debt department, told Reuters.

"The top-up is possible but no decision has been taken yet. This will depend on situation taking all the circumstances into account. The non-raised volume (remaining part of originally planned $3 billion of external debt in 2016) may be replaced by the rouble debt," he said.

Russia issued the $1.75 billion 10-year Eurobond in May without the participation of any international settlement banks. Their absence was widely seen as the result of Western financial sanctions linked to the Ukraine crisis.

In July, Euroclear, one of the one of the world's largest settlement banks, started servicing Russia's Eurobond maturing in 2026, potentially clearing the path for a further placement.

"We will decide on everything in the autumn period," Vyshkovsky said on Tuesday.