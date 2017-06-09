MOSCOW, June 9 The Russian Finance Ministry
provisionally plans to issue a new sovereign Eurobond on June
23, a financial market source told Reuters on Friday.
Two other financial market sources said the ministry planned
to offer an outstanding sovereign Eurobond - maturing in 2028 -
as a swap for a new paper, but the timing of the swap was
unclear.
Russia plans to issue a sovereign Eurobond after the U.S.
Federal Reserve's rate decision on June 15 but will not act as
soon as next week, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said earlier
on Friday.
(Reporting by Elena Orekhova; Kira Zavyalova and Katya
Golubkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)