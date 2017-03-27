MOSCOW, March 27 Russia is in no rush to issue new Eurobonds, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said.

"We are not in a hurry," Storchak told Reuters, in response to a question on the probable timing of the country's next Eurobond placement.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov had said Russia could issue a new Eurobond in the spring.

In 2016, Russia unexpectedly placed a new Eurobond in May and later topped up the issue in September.

Storchak also told Reuters the amount of funds his ministry planned to raise by selling rouble treasury bonds, or OFZs, in the second quarter would be similar to the first quarter.

When asked about Russia's plans to start selling treasury bonds denominated in Chinese yuan, Storchak said China was not yet ready to take part in the placement. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Eiting by Alexander Winning)