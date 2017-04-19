UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, April 19 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday that Russia would not place a Eurobond this month, but said when it did it would use Russian banks to organise the placement.
When asked if Sberbank could be involved in organising the placement, he said: "Without doubt." (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts