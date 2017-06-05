MOSCOW, June 5 Russia is considering placing a sovereign Eurobond issue a week after a key rate decision scheduled for June 16, a government source familiar with the plans told Reuters on Monday.

Moscow aimed to issue $3 billion in new debt and swap another $4 billion in outstanding Eurobonds for new ones, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said last week.

