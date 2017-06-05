BRIEF-Coastal Greenland says Skyfame Realty, Coastal Realty and others enter disposal agreement
* skyfame realty, coastal realty, purchaser and vendor, being a wholly-owned subsidiary of co entered into disposal agreement
MOSCOW, June 5 Russia is considering placing a sovereign Eurobond issue a week after a key rate decision scheduled for June 16, a government source familiar with the plans told Reuters on Monday.
Moscow aimed to issue $3 billion in new debt and swap another $4 billion in outstanding Eurobonds for new ones, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said last week.
* Goal summit limited and suncity international holdings limited entered into acquisition MoU
* Acquisition of a 15% and a 5% equity interests and assignments of shareholders' loans in Ideaplan Investments Limited