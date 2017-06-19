MOSCOW, June 19 Russia is issuing two tranches of U.S. dollar-denominated Eurobonds, two sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Monday, adding that the order book would be closed on Tuesday.

The yield guidance for a 10-year Eurobond is 4.0-4.5 percent and for a 30-year paper is at 5.0-5.5 percent, the sources said.

(Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Maria Kiselyova)