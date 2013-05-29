BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities prices 6.1 mln share offering at $108.55 per share
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
MOSCOW May 29 Russia may issue its expected Eurobond next month, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.
Russia is seeking to borrow around $7 billion this year on foreign markets, according to the finance ministry's plans, and the choice of bookrunners for the Eurobond issue has been expected any day.
"I think we will by the end of May decide on bookrunners," Siluanov told journalists.
"Let's see (about the placement). If it works out in June, it will be in June."
(Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
SINGAPORE, March 10 Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said on Friday it has shut some China showrooms that promote its Malaysian Forest City development to adapt to stricter foreign exchange policies and as it looks to diversify its sales strategy for the project.
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Monday, March 13, as markets are closed for Holi) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: