MOSCOW May 29 Russia may issue its expected Eurobond next month, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Russia is seeking to borrow around $7 billion this year on foreign markets, according to the finance ministry's plans, and the choice of bookrunners for the Eurobond issue has been expected any day.

"I think we will by the end of May decide on bookrunners," Siluanov told journalists.

"Let's see (about the placement). If it works out in June, it will be in June."

(Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly)