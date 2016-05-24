UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW May 24 The order book for Russia's 10-year Eurobond was still open on Tuesday afternoon, two financial market sourced told Reuters.
(Reporting by Kira Zavyalova and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts