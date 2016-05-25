MOSCOW May 25 The latest Russian Eurobond issue, which took place without the participation of major international settlement agencies Euroclear and Clearstream, is good for Russia's financial infrastructure, Andrei Kostin, chief executive of VTB bank, said on Wednesday.

VTB's investment banking unit VTB Capital was the sole arranger of the $1.75 billion Eurobond placement this week, which was the first Russian sovereign Eurobond since 2013.

Kostin added in an interview with Rossiya-24 television that it should be easier for Russian firms to raise Eurobonds now the Russian government had done so. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)