European shares slip further, Provident Financial plummets
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
MOSCOW May 30 Russian gas giant Gazprom may issue Eurobond in Swiss francs of a benchmark size in early July, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday citing a financial market source. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
* EQS-ADHOC: AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG SECURES FUNDING TO DOUBLE ITS MANUFACTURING CAPACITY
PARIS, June 21 Airline caterer Gategroup is planning to use the contacts of new owner HNA Group and its European heritage to make a mark in the fast-growing Chinese air travel market, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.