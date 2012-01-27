LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Bankers have urged caution over reports that Russia's finance ministry plans to tax coupon payments on international bonds issued by the country's corporates, with many arguing it should not disrupt the growing pipeline of deals.

One debt capital markets banker believes the potential move is political posturing by the Russian government, especially with the presidential election a little more than a month away. "It's difficult to know what's behind statements that come out of Moscow at this stage of the political cycle," he said.

Another banker said there is no need for Russian borrowers and investors to panic, as few details have been revealed about the government's plans, such as the rate of any levy, though Russia applies a 20% tax on corporate profits.

"It will probably take some time before the structure is set, if at all," said the banker, adding that other issues that need to be resolved include whether the tax would be applied retrospectively or only on new issues, and if so, from what starting point.

"I don't know if they can apply the tax retrospectively as there would be a huge outcry," added the banker.

Russian companies have more than USD100bn of Eurobond debt outstanding. In addition, several names are expected to tap the market in the coming months, though bankers say they should not be affected by the proposals.

Another banker said: "Given that 99% of all Russian international bonds are in LPN format, it's outlandish to suggest that it would generally result in an additional 20% tax payment."

Almost all Russian corporates structure their Eurobonds as loan participation notes (LPN) issued via SPVs set up in low-tax jurisdictions.

The finance ministry has stated in a letter to federal tax collectors, obtained by Reuters, that interest on Eurobonds issued via these SPVs should be taxed at source in Russia. The government is keen to stem capital flight after the country saw net capital outflows of USD84bn last year.

If the proposals are implemented, then one option Russian companies could consider is redeeming their bonds ahead of schedule at face value, which could hit investors if the bonds are trading higher. Oil company Transneft told Reuters that it was considering repaying more than USD4bn of debt due to the potential reform.

"In every document, one of the risk factors that's highlighted is that an issuer could call a bond early if there's a significant change in the tax structure," said a bank official.

Another source said the change could spur issuance in the domestic market. "It means a greater reliance on the local markets to the extent that can, and there is probably less likely to be issuance in the international capital markets."

(Reporting by Sudip Roy (Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Douglas Busvine); Editing by Philip Wright)