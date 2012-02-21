* Levy plans on bonds issued by Jan. 1, 2013 scrapped
* Bonds placed after 2013 taxed only on interest to SPVs in
offshore jurisdictions
* Initial plans to collect levy caused furore among issuers
MOSCOW, Feb 21 Russia's finance ministry,
pressured by borrowers and banks, said late on Monday that it is
scrapping plans to collect tax on corporate Eurobonds placed by
Jan. 1, 2013 and may apply only a partial levy to papers issued
after that day.
Some of Russia's biggest corporate borrowers, including
Russia's top gas producer Gazprom and its second
largest state bank VTB, had been facing large bills in
relation to existing bond programmes.
Oil pipeline monopoly Transneft had threatened
to redeem over $4 billion bonds at par in response to the
proposals outlined by officials in recent months.
"First, as regards interest income paid on Eurobonds issued
prior to Jan. 1, 2013, we propose to fully release Russian
borrowers from any obligations to withhold tax, i.e. from
obligations to act as tax agents (including interest income that
has already been paid to investors)," the ministry said in a
statement.
Corporate Eurobonds issued after Jan. 1 of the next year
will be taxed only on interest income received by an
intermediary located in an offshore jurisdiction which has no
double tax treaty with Russia, the ministry said.
Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Shatalov in a letter to tax
officials at the end of last year advised that, by Russian law,
companies issuing Eurobonds were obliged to pay 20 percent
profits on interest at source.
The finance ministry had also insisted that payments to
foreign debt holders through offshore units called special
purpose vehicles (SPV) are taxable under the existing Russian
law, but this tax has not been collected in the past.
Russian corporates, which have over $100 billion in
Eurobonds outstanding, could face a back-tax bill for $600
million, Shatalov said earlier this month.
(Writing by Lidia Kelly)