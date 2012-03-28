MOSCOW, March 27 Russia has sold $3 billion 30-year Eurobond at 250 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, $2 billion 10-year paper at plus 240 basis points and $2 billion 5-year Eurobond at 230 basis points over Treasuries, a financial market source told Reuters on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, sources told Reuters that the Finance Ministry plans to issue a $3 billion in 30-year paper at 250-255 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, $2 billion in 10-year paper at 240-245 basis points over Treasuries and $2 billion in five-year Eurobond at plus 230-235 basis points.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)