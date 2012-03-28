UPDATE 1-UK inflation hits highest since June 2014 as fuel prices surge
* Crude oil cost for factories increases 88 pct in Jan (Adds reaction from markets and analysts)
MOSCOW, March 27 Russia has sold $3 billion 30-year Eurobond at 250 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, $2 billion 10-year paper at plus 240 basis points and $2 billion 5-year Eurobond at 230 basis points over Treasuries, a financial market source told Reuters on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, sources told Reuters that the Finance Ministry plans to issue a $3 billion in 30-year paper at 250-255 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, $2 billion in 10-year paper at 240-245 basis points over Treasuries and $2 billion in five-year Eurobond at plus 230-235 basis points.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
LONDON, Feb 14 France and Ireland saw their 10-year borrowing costs converge briefly on Tuesday for the first time since October 2007, with upcoming presidential elections pushing up France's bond yields to 14-month highs in recent weeks.
* New loans 2nd highest ever at 2.03 trln yuan, nearly twice Dec