MOSCOW, July 12 Russia is likely to place its long-planned Eurobonds in the autumn, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Reuters.

"We don't need the money urgently," Siluanov said in comments cleared for publication on Friday. "When can the placement happen? I think in the autumn."

The ministry, which initially hoped to place $7 billion in bonds in June, has said repeatedly the sale would depend on market conditions. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Douglas Busvine)