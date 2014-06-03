LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - Russia's ABH Financial, the holding
company of Alfa-Bank, has opened books on a three-year
euro-denominated bond at a yield of high 5%, according to a
lead.
The size of the bond will be sub-benchmark, said the banker,
who added that the deal could price on Wednesday.
ABH Financial is rated BB- by both Standard & Poor's and
Fitch. Alfa-Bank, Commerzbank and UBS are the lead managers.
The bond would be first in the public markets by a Russian
issuer since late February, when the crisis with Ukraine brought
debt supply to a standstill.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)