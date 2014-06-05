LONDON, June 5 (IFR) - Russian state-owned development bank Vnesheconombank's decision to send a request for proposals for a new euro bond, together with a new issue from private lender Alfa-Bank's holding company, are signs that the Russian primary market is beginning to thaw after a near 100-day standstill.

While plenty of Russian companies and financial institutions have continued to keep investors up-to-date through private meetings over the past three months, none had issued a bond since the political standoff between Moscow and Ukraine escalated in late February - until this week.

But now that fears of a military attack by the Kremlin in eastern Ukraine have dissipated, as have worries about further broader sanctions by the US against Russian companies and individuals, investors are getting more comfortable buying Russian debt. Bond prices on Russian credits are already back to pre-crisis levels.

While bankers caution that Russian deal-flow will be limited in the short-term, they report that conversations are turning once again to potential new transactions.

"There's been a lot more pricing-related discussions taking place over the past two weeks, though nothing is imminent," said one capital markets banker, adding that many leading state-owned companies and banks are starting to think again about possible issuance.

Another banker said he is becoming more confident about the market's prospects. "I'm happily sending term sheets to saying we can get deals done in dollars or euros. The market is open."

Bankers hope that one of the big state-owned entities will issue before the summer and, at least one - VEB - has sent an RFP for a new bond, according to sources. At least one other financial institution is also considering a bond, added the sources.

On Wednesday ABH Financial, the holding company of Alfa-Bank, became the first Russian issuer in the international capital markets since state-owned Russian Railways at the end of February.

ABH sold a 350m three-year bond at a yield of 5.50%. The cost of issuing the bond was less than the borrower had begun marketing it at in the area of high 5% and tighter than initial yield guidance of 5.625% area. The amount raised, too, signalled good demand, with the bond's size at the high end of the 300-350m range. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)