(Corrects Fitch rating in third paragraph)
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - ABH Financial, the holding company of
Russia's Alfa-Bank, has set a final yield of 5.50% for a
300-350m three-year bond, according to a lead manager.
That compares with revised guidance of 5.625% area released
earlier on Wednesday and initial price thoughts of high 5%
announced on Tuesday. The deal is expected to launch and price
later today.
ABH Financial is rated BB- by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by
Fitch. Alfa-Bank, Commerzbank and UBS are the lead managers.
The bond would be first in the public markets by a Russian
issuer since late February, when the crisis with Ukraine brought
debt supply from the country to a standstill.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Helene Durand)