LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprombank has revised
guidance on a benchmark-sized five-year euro-denominated bond to
a yield of 4.125% area (+/-12.5bp), according to a lead manager.
This is tighter than the initial marketing level of 4.375%
area.
Demand for the bond is over 3bn. The trade will price later
on Thursday.
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, GPB-Financial Services and SG
CIB are the lead managers on the transaction.
Gazprombank is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by both
Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)