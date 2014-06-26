LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Russia's Gazprombank has revised guidance on a benchmark-sized five-year euro-denominated bond to a yield of 4.125% area (+/-12.5bp), according to a lead manager.

This is tighter than the initial marketing level of 4.375% area.

Demand for the bond is over 3bn. The trade will price later on Thursday.

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, GPB-Financial Services and SG CIB are the lead managers on the transaction.

Gazprombank is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)