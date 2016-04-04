(Repeats story that ran late Friday with no changes to text)

* Euroclear, Clearstream have not agreed to handle the paper - sources

* Russia looking to raise up to $3 billion via foreign borrowing

* Western banks unlikely to handle the bond if they can't use settlement houses

MOSCOW, April 1 Western banks interested in helping Russia place a Eurobond this year could back out because the two settlement houses which play a vital technical role in such placements have not yet agreed to handle the paper, several banking sources told Reuters on Friday.

Two of the sources said the two main settlement houses did not want to run foul of U.S. and European regulators who have advised companies to be careful that dealing with Russian sovereign debt does not violate sanctions on Russia.

If they refuse to take part, it would deal a major blow to tentative efforts by Russia's cash-strapped government to re-establish itself on Western debt markets for the first time since the sanctions were imposed two years ago over the conflict in Ukraine.

The two sources said the participation of the two settlement houses, Euroclear and Clearstream, was a condition set by the Western banks for them to take part in the Eurobond issue.

The two settlement houses act as intermediaries in Eurobond issues, taking in money from investors before delivering it to the issuer, and holding the securities on behalf of investors.

Spokespeople for Euroclear and Clearstream declined official comments when contacted by Reuters. Russia's finance ministry, which is the issuer, also declined to comment.

The two banking sources, who are familiar with the discussions, said that the Russian finance ministry has been in talks with the two settlement houses but had not yet received a reply from them.

Usually, the role of the settlement houses is technical only and it is generally a formality for an issuer to agree with them to handle the paper.

"The main obstacle for the deal may be the reluctance by the international clearing banks - which may adhere to the U.S. and EU recommendations - to participate," a source at a Western bank said.

A second banking source said there was a delay in moving forward with the placement because of a lack of consent from the two settlement houses.

A third source familiar with the situation said the issue is "tricky" as there are no legal reasons for the banks not to help organise the Eurobond, or for the settlement houses not to agree to clear the paper.

"But, of course, we all have our business relations with the U.S and even if sometimes things are legally possible, they may be difficult to do," the source said.

Russia could, in theory, still place a Eurobond without the Western banks or the two settlement houses. But it would be much more expensive, potentially making it no longer financially viable.

"If Euroclear would formally refuse to accept new issues in custody/processing, Russia would have nearly zero chance to place bonds on international markets," said Gintaras Shlizhyus, bond market analyst with Raiffeisen Bank International.

Russia has said it wants to raise up to $3 billion via foreign borrowing, including the Eurobond issue, this year. It plans to use the money to fill holes in its budget left by a sharp fall in the price of oil, Russia's main source of revenue.

Financial sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and European Union do not forbid the placing of sovereign debt, but banks have been warned to ensure the proceeds raised from the bonds are not used to finance Russian entities that are under sanctions. (Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)