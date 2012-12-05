BRIEF-Alliance Financial Group posts qtrly net profit of 129.7 mln rgt
* year ago, qtrly net profit 135.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 361.2 million rgt
(Adds amount, revised yield)
MOSCOW Dec 5 EuroChem, Russia's largest mineral fertilizer producer, plans to raise $750 million in a five-year Eurobond issue, which will have a yield of 5.125 percent, two banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Sources told Reuters earlier the company, controlled by businessman Andrey Melnichenko, was guiding investors towards a yield of 5.375 percent area.
EuroChem raised $300 million in Eurobonds in 2007, redeeming the issue this March. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Jane Merriman)
SEOUL, Feb 22 South Korea's central bank held the smallest amount of foreign exchange currency forward positions last year since end-2012, data from the International Monetary Fund showed, in a sign the bank may have intervened less to weaken the won for trade competitiveness.
* HY profit attributable HK$ 4.34 billion versus HK$3.30 billion