MOSCOW, July 29 Russia's Eurochem said on Monday it plans to set up a joint venture with Chinese fertilizer maker Migao Corp to expand its presence in the region.

The venture is expected to produce up to 60,000 tonnes of potassium nitrate and up to 200,000 tonnes of chloride-free NPK fertilizers a year, Eurochem said in a statement.

The companies plan to begin the construction of a plant in 2013 and launch production in 2014, Eurochem said without providing financial details of the partnership.