MOSCOW Feb 6 Euroclear Bank will begin settling trades in Russian treasury bonds on Thursday, implementing a long-awaited overhaul to Moscow's market that it says could draw $20 billion in foreign capital to Russia.

Belgium-based Euroclear and Russia's National Settlement Depository said in a statement on Wednesday that settlement would begin with over-the-counter trades. On-exchange deals would follow in March and, later, corporate and municipal bonds.

Russia's $100 billion market for so-called OFZ treasury bonds market has rallied hard over the past year on expectations that Euroclear, the largest provider of cross-border settlement services, would soon go live.

Final approval has, however, been subject to repeated delays. The news comes as the Moscow Exchange, which controls the National Settlement Depository, markets its own $500 million initial public offering of shares.

Frederic Hannequart, chairman of Euroclear Bank, called the launch of OFZ settlement a "milestone (that) marks a new era in the ability of Russia to fund its growth and development through the international capital markets.

"Industry experts are predicting new foreign capital flows to Russia in the region of $20 billion," Hannequart said in the statement.

The Russian Finance Ministry will hold two OFZ auctions on Wednesday, for 20 billion roubles worth of new five-year paper and 10 billion roubles in 15-year bonds .

"The news will likely support today's auctions ... especially given 100 billion roubles of OFZ redemption today," Dmitry Polevoy, an analyst at ING Bank in Moscow, wrote.

"Yet, we would still prefer to wait for the service to be tested by real deals."

The rouble reacted positively to the news, with investors rushing to rid of foreign currencies. At 0805 GMT, the rouble stood at 34.74 versus the euro-dollar basket, firming 0.3 percent since the opening.

Upgrading market infrastructure - by creating a unified depository and streamlining clearing and settlement - is a key part of the Kremlin's long-term drive to transform Moscow into a leading international financial centre.

Yet while progress has been made at a technical level, Russia continues to suffer net capital outflows that, analysts say, at least partly reflect the weak rule of law and endemic corruption in the country. (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Lidia Kelly)