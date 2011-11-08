(Recasts, adds comments, details)
By Alexei Anishchuk
LUBMIN, Germany, Nov 8 Russia opened what will
be the biggest post-Soviet era natural gas pipeline to Europe on
Tuesday, saying it would help reduce the risk of supply
disruptions even though it threatens to aggravate political
divisions on the continent.
At a ceremony on Germany's Baltic shore, Russian President
Dmitry Medvedev said the 7.3 billion euro ($10 billion) Nord
Stream pipeline, which runs beneath the Baltic Sea, would boost
gas supplies to Europe and strengthen bonds with its biggest
energy customers.
But analysts have warned that the 1,224-km pipeline from
western Siberia to Germany that bypasses traditional transit
nations would divide the continent. Poland and Ukraine see it as
an attack on their national interests.
"Natural gas from Russia and the electricity produced from
it will help provide steady energy supplies to consumers on the
continent" and bolster its energy security, Medvedev said before
joining German Chancellor Angela Merkel in opening a giant
spigot to start the flow of gas in a ceremony broadcast on
television.
"We hope that this cooperation will face no artificial
barriers, despite a certain difference in approaches that have
been discussed here, because there is no economically viable
alternative to the cooperation (between the EU and Russia)."
Merkel called it an exemplary example of cooperation between
Russia and the European Union. To underscore that, she was
joined by French Prime Minister Francois Fillon and Dutch Prime
Minister Mark Rutte.
"This project shows that we can count on reliable and
durable partnership with Russia for decades," she said. "We've
got a fundamental interest on reliable energy supplies. This
will equally benefit both the receiving countries and Russia."
The pipeline -- one of Europe's largest infrastructure
projects and the world's longest underwater pipeline -- will
handle 27.5 billion cubic metres per year at first, and that
will double to 55 billion cubic metres a year once a second
adjacent pipeline is completed late next year.
That is the rough equivalent of combined German, French,
Dutch and British consumption of Russian gas last year.
TENSIONS BETWEEN GERMANY AND POLAND
"This pipeline reduces risks of supply disruptions caused by
political disputes between Russia and transit countries like
Belarus and Ukraine," said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at
Germany's Commerzbank.
The Nord Stream pipeline was once billed as a means to bring
extra Russian gas to Europe, but the link's main purpose now is
to lessen Moscow's reliance on Ukraine pipelines.
It has stirred tensions between Germany and Poland for many
years. In 2006 a Polish defence minister compared the Nord
Stream project to the 1939 Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact in which Nazi
Germany and the Soviet Union agreed to divide Poland.
"All the commotion has been calmed down now," said former
Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, when asked about the Nazi analogy.
Schroeder is the supervisory board chairman of Nord Stream.
"This project is not aimed against anyone," he told Phoenix TV.
The Nord Stream pipeline was designed at a time when EU
demand for gas and for imports from Russian gas export monopoly
Gazprom were rising. Because gas demand in the EU has
fallen since the beginning of the debt crisis, while liquefied
natural gas (LNG) imports to western Europe have risen sharply,
new supplies are no longer needed.
The vast bulk of the Russian gas -- 25 bcm from
Yuzhno-Russkoye, an upstream joint venture of Gazprom and
Germany's Wintershall -- will simply be rerouted to the new link
from the transit pipelines via Ukraine.
"Additional transport capacities could lead to oversupply
and may lead to lower spot prices in Western Europe in the
future," said Fritsch at Commerzbank.
Ukraine's pipelines, which have brought 80 percent of
Russian exports to Europe, have been vulnerable to disruption
during repeated disputes between Kiev and Moscow over prices,
which have led to flows being cut off in mid-winter.
The route under the Baltic is immune from such rows. For
Russia, security of its links westward is vital as Gazprom
relies heavily on European customers for revenue.
In the European Union, Germany and its western neighbours
stand to benefit most from the new route.
Guenther Oettinger, EU energy commissioner and a former
German state premier, dismissed suggestions the pipeline would
make Europe more vulnerable to Russia.
"By delivering natural gas to us, Russia will also be making
itself more dependent on our money," Oettinger told Germany's
InfoRadio broadcaster.
The new pipeline from Russia makes landfall in Lubmin,
about 50 km west of Germany's Polish border.
(additional reporting by Henning, Gloystein in London and
Melissa Akin in Moscow, writing by Erik Kirschbaum, editing by
Jane Baird)