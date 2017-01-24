VIENNA Jan 24 Long-term gas demand in Europe means immediate investment decisions are needed to build new infrastructure, Alexander Medvedev, a deputy chief executive officer at Russian gas giant Gazprom, said on Tuesday.

He also said the implementation of the Nord Stream-2 underwater gas pipeline to Europe was on schedule as new pipelines were being commissioned in Russia to supply the route with gas from Siberia. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)