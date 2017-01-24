UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
VIENNA Jan 24 Long-term gas demand in Europe means immediate investment decisions are needed to build new infrastructure, Alexander Medvedev, a deputy chief executive officer at Russian gas giant Gazprom, said on Tuesday.
He also said the implementation of the Nord Stream-2 underwater gas pipeline to Europe was on schedule as new pipelines were being commissioned in Russia to supply the route with gas from Siberia. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.