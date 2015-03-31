MOSCOW, March 31 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
said on Tuesday Russia was not seeking to buy political
influence in the European Union member state Hungary through a
nuclear deal, defending Moscow's cooperation with Budapest as
mutually beneficial.
Peskov was commenting on a Reuters investigation into
Moscow's 10 billion euro ($11 billion) loan to Budapest to
finance the expansion of Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant.
Critics of the deal say it provides a vehicle for Moscow to
buy favour with an EU government as the bloc is struggling to
maintain unity over sanctions it imposed on Russia over the
turmoil in Ukraine.
Asked whether it was true that Russia was trading economic
assistance for political favour from Hungary, Peskov told
journalists in a phone call: "This is complete nonsense."
"The talk here is of mutually beneficial cooperation,
high-tech cooperation that benefits both countries financially,
economically," he said.
"Developing this sector (nuclear power) facilitates
development of other industries, preparation of
highly-specialised personnel and so on."
Former officials and other sources told Reuters that an
initially-planned open tender for extending Paks was suddenly
scrapped and the contract awarded to Russia's state nuclear
corporation Rosatom.
Since the agreement with Russia was struck, Hungarian Prime
Minister Viktor Orban has appeared much more friendly towards
the Kremlin than his EU peers and hosted Putin in Budapest last
month.
He is the only EU leader to invite the Russian president on
an official bilateral visit since Malaysian airliner MH17 was
shot down over Ukraine in July 2014. Western officials say the
plane was most likely brought down by a Russian missile; Russia
denies any responsibility.
