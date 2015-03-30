By Krisztina Than
| BUDAPEST, March 30
BUDAPEST, March 30 Its currency is wounded and
its economy besieged by sanctions, yet Russia still has money to
spare for potential allies overseas. Even as it scrabbles for
foreign funds, Moscow is poised to make a 10 billion euro loan
to Hungary, one of the European Union members most sympathetic
to it.
Budapest plans to draw on the first tranche of the loan this
year, a Hungarian government commissioner told Reuters.
Officially the loan is to finance the expansion of the Paks
nuclear power plant, Hungary's only atomic power station, which
supplies about 40 percent of the country's electricity. But
critics say there is another motive as well: Russia buying
favour with a European Union (EU) government.
"This Paks deal is camouflage," said Zoltan Illes, a former
lawmaker in the ruling Fidesz party who was a state secretary
for the environment until 2014. "This is a financial
transaction, and for the Russians this is buying influence."
Illes, who opposes the use of nuclear energy, believes the
deal is more about pumping money into the economy of Hungary,
where Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces re-election in 2018,
than providing electricity.
For years, Moscow has used commercial relationships - in
particular gas sales - to exert influence across Europe. Now
those methods are coming under closer scrutiny after the United
States and EU imposed tough economic sanctions on Russia for
annexing Crimea and supporting separatist fighters in the east
of Ukraine.
In return, Russia is striving to retain ties, commercially
and diplomatically, from the Baltic states to Europe's southern
rim. The loan to Hungary, agreed last year, is seen by some as
part of that undeclared struggle for influence.
Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs rejected such claims.
"The rationale of the Paks investment is not about election
campaigns and chances. It serves the country's long-term energy
security," he said. He added that Russia was helping to build
reactors in other countries and that Russia had less economic
influence in Hungary than in other Western European states.
Officials in Moscow and Budapest say the nuclear deal was
concluded purely on commercial and energy grounds and was good
for both countries.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Reuters the
deal was "the business (transaction) of the century." Rosatom,
the Russian state nuclear firm, and the Russian finance ministry
responsible for the loan to Hungary did not respond to requests
for comment.
Hungary had initially planned to put the contract to expand
Paks out to tender, and some Western firms showed interest,
along with Rosatom. But Reuters found that Hungary abruptly
dropped the idea of a tender. Specialists in the Development
Ministry who had worked on plans to expand the Paks plant were
sidelined, said two people familiar with Hungary's energy
sector. Instead, a small group close to Prime Minister Orban
chose to award the contract to Rosatom. Russia offered a loan as
part of the deal.
Kovacs, the government spokesman, said: "The whole project
is being carried out with very serious professional
preparations. Decisions of a political nature are naturally made
by politicians."
Since the agreement was struck, Orban has appeared much more
friendly towards the Kremlin than his EU peers have done. He has
said Europe was shooting itself in the foot by imposing
sanctions on Russia, though he did not go so far as blocking
sanctions. Orban is also leading a push for a new pipeline to
take Russian gas to southeast Europe, bypassing Ukraine.
Last month, Orban hosted Putin in Budapest. He is the only
EU leader to invite the Russian president on an official
bilateral visit since Malaysian airliner MH17 was shot down over
Ukraine in July 2014. Western officials say the plane was most
likely brought down by a Russian missile; Russia denies any
responsibility.
Standing alongside Putin in the Hungarian parliament, Orban
adopted a conciliatory approach to Moscow. He said EU
governments were "chasing ghosts" if they believed they could
get by without cooperating with Russia.
Asked whether Hungary was being more friendly towards Russia
because of the Paks loan, Kovacs said: "Russia is important from
an energy aspect, what's more, it is a strategic partner ... But
this is not a question of 'friendship.'"
PRAGMATIC PARTNER
Orban regularly flouts EU rules with policies that critics
label populist. Since he was elected with a two-thirds
parliamentary majority in 2010, Orban has imposed windfall taxes
on banks, telecoms companies and retail firms to keep the budget
deficit in check. He's clashed with Brussels over curbs on the
media. And he has consolidated his power with measures that
critics say weakened democratic checks and balances - an
allegation the government denies.
At the same time, he is not a natural Kremlin ally. As a
young student in 1989, he burst onto the political scene with an
impassioned speech demanding the withdrawal of Soviet forces
from Hungary. He and Putin appear to have little personal
affinity; at their Feb. 17 meeting in Budapest, their body
language was stiff.
However, people who know Orban say he is a pragmatist. "I
think power is incredibly important to him per se," said John
Alderdice, who was a leading member along with Orban of an
organisation called Liberal International, a global network
promoting liberalism. "The issue (for him) is: 'How can I get
into power, and hold onto power.'"
In November 2010, soon after he was elected, Orban met Putin
in Moscow for talks on economic issues, including further
cooperation at the Paks plant. The plant is a huge concrete
structure built in the 1970s by Soviet technicians on a
floodplain next to the Danube River. Orban was looking to spur
growth in Hungary's economy, and Russia could help him achieve
that.
The two men talked for hours, including over lunch, said a
source familiar with the discussions. But no decision was taken
on the Paks project.
Instead, a team of energy specialists at the Development
Ministry in Budapest prepared for an open tender for a contract
to expand the plant, according to a former energy official. In
addition to Rosatom, French company Areva expressed interest in
bidding, as did U.S. firm Westinghouse, according to three
people with knowledge of the preparations.
In early 2013, the plans for a tender were still on track,
according to comments by the chief executive of MVM, a Hungarian
state-owned energy group, published in the journal of the Paks
power station. Bidders were told then that a tender would go
ahead, according to a diplomatic source in Hungary.
SUDDEN CHANGE
Late that year the international context changed. In
November 2013, then Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich
rejected an association agreement with the EU and instead signed
an aid deal with Moscow. Thousands of pro-Western protesters
camped out in Kiev's central square, determined to make
Yanukovich stick with the EU agreement or give up power. The
stage was set for the biggest standoff between Russia and the
West since the Cold War.
In Budapest, too, there was a change of tack. On Dec. 17,
the parliament's economy committee was convened at one day's
notice. Antal Rogan, a lawmaker with the ruling Fidesz party and
head of the committee, called the meeting.
Orban's chief of staff, Janos Lazar, told the committee that
the government was in advanced talks with Russia on extending
the life of the Paks plant. "It was sudden," said Bernadett
Szel, an opposition lawmaker.
Pal Kovacs, who at the time was state secretary for energy
and had a leading role in preparations for the Paks tender, had
not been told the tender was being scrapped, according to a
person with links to Hungary's state energy sector. The source
said the deal with Russia was concluded by members of the prime
minister's inner circle.
Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said parliament's
approval of the deal showed it had broad political support.
Asked about the decision to scrap the tender and award the
contract to Rosatom, Westinghouse said the decision was
"abrupt." Areva declined to comment. Government spokesman Kovacs
said: "Of course, the agreement on concrete conditions was made
at a given point of time, but it would be a mistake to say it
was 'abrupt.'"
Attila Aszodi, the state commissioner in charge of the Paks
expansion, said the Rosatom deal stood out because the Russians
had offered long-term financing for the entire construction
project, something he said the other prospective bidders would
not provide. He told Reuters in a December interview that a
tender is "a good tool; however, it is not the silver bullet."
The Hungarian government has also pointed out that the
existing reactors at Paks were built with Soviet nuclear
expertise.
Critics say the deal's terms are generous. Hungary will
begin repayments on the loan only once the new reactors are up
and running in 2026 and will repay the loan over 21 years. Until
2026 the interest rate will be just under 4 percent, rising to
4.5 percent afterwards and 4.8 to 4.95 percent in the final 14
years.
The terms compare well to market rates for financing,
although conditions in every debt deal are different. The
Russian loan finally agreed will cover 80 percent of the
construction costs, and Hungary will put up the rest. Hungary
plans to start drawing on the loan this year to finance planning
work for the new reactors, Aszodi told Reuters.
HUNGARIAN RHAPSODY
Moscow has voiced its happiness with Hungary's recent
support for Russia. In November last year, Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Hungary - unlike other
ex-Communist states in the EU - conducts itself "responsibly"
and does not succumb to "Russophobic approaches." At a Kremlin
ceremony, Putin called Hungary one of Russia's most important
partners.
Orban's invitation last month added to the mutual
appreciation. During the visit, Putin and Orban agreed that
Russia would give Hungary several years' grace to pay for gas
that Budapest had committed to buy but never used.
For Orban, though, the cost of staying close to Russia has
gone up as the Ukraine crisis has deepened. Some EU governments
are uncomfortable with what they see as a drift by Hungary into
the Kremlin's orbit. The United States has also criticised some
of Orban's policies towards Russia, and one U.S. diplomat said
there had been a lack of transparency in granting the Paks
contract.
Illes, the former environment secretary, said the Paks deal
was typical of Orban's pragmatic style of governing. In the
short term he reaped domestic political benefits against
opponents, and in the medium term the project will generate
jobs.
But for Orban, he said, "long-term considerations, they
don't exist."
(Additional reporting by Christian Lowe in Warsaw, Karolin
Schaps and Nina Chestney in London, Barbara Lewis in Brussels,
Geert de Clercq in Paris, and Vladimir Soldatkin and Maria
Tsvetkova in Moscow. Editing by Richard Woods and Philippa
Fletcher)