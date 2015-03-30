(This accompanies a Special Report on Hungary's nuclear deal
with Russia reut.rs/19Motm2)
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, March 30 European officials are
examining whether the Paks project meets EU rules on state aid
and the supply of nuclear material from Russia. The EU sets
limits on state subsidies, and has rules designed to prevent EU
countries becoming over-dependent on Russia for nuclear fuel.
The Euratom Supply Agency (ESA) has sought changes to the
Paks supply deal asking that non-Russian organisations be
allowed to ship fuel to the plant, the Hungarian government said
earlier this month. The government said talks with the EU about
fuel supply were not blocking the project. On March 24, Janos
Lazar, chief of staff to the prime minister, said all hurdles to
a fuel supply deal had been removed.
A Commission spokeswoman has also confirmed that the EU was
looking into the fuel supply deal, but was not blocking the Paks
construction. The EU has not yet commented on the state aid
aspects of the project.
"There are very strict rules governing state aid and the
single market, and I think this project as we know it now goes
against them," said Andras Perger, an energy analyst at
independent think tank Energia Klub in Budapest.
Attila Aszodi, the Hungarian commissioner in charge of the
Paks project, said the project did not contravene state aid
rules because the rate of return is high enough that,
theoretically, private investors would get involved if they had
the chance.
Since Hungary and Russia agreed the original deal to develop
the Paks plant, the two countries have signed three further
agreements setting out details of the project. Despite the EU
Commission's concerns and Moscow's financial difficulties,
Hungarian officials say the deals are not in jeopardy.
(Editing By Richard Woods)