ATHENS May 27 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Friday Moscow had no choice but to retaliate over the
U.S. missile shield in Europe, and warned that both Romania and
Poland could find themselves in Russia's sights.
Some elements of the U.S. missile shield, which Putin said
was a direct threat to Russia's security, are being installed in
Poland, and some in Romania.
"If yesterday in those areas of Romania people simply did
not know what it means to be in the cross-hairs, then today we
will be forced to carry out certain measures to ensure our
security," Putin said at a joint news conference in Athens with
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
"It will be the same case with Poland," Putin said.
But he insisted that Russia was not taking the first step,
only responding to moves by Washington. "We won't take any
action until we see rockets in areas that neighbour us."
