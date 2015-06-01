BERLIN, June 1 The German government does not expect Chancellor Angela Merkel's future European affairs adviser Uwe Corsepius to be hindered in doing his job despite his inclusion on a list of 89 European officials who are banned from entering Russia.

Corsepius is due to take over from Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut as Merkel's top Europe adviser on July 1. In that role, he would normally accompany her on any trips to Russia.

"The government does not expect that the future European affairs adviser to the Chancellor will be prevented from doing his job by these measures," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michelle Martin)