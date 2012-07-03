SOCHI, Russia, July 3 Russian electricity firm EuroSibEnergo has decided against an initial public offering (IPO) this year due to weak markets, the company's tycoon owner Oleg Deripaska said.

"There won't be an IPO this year, we will wait until the market conditions become more favourable," he told reporters in comments cleared for publication on Tuesday.

EuroSibEnergo had initially planned to place its shares in Hong Kong and raise between $1.1 billion and $1.5 billion in 2011, but postponed the plans for a year due to volatile markets. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies)