SOCHI, Russia, July 3 Russian electricity firm
EuroSibEnergo has decided against an initial public offering
(IPO) this year due to weak markets, the company's tycoon owner
Oleg Deripaska said.
"There won't be an IPO this year, we will wait until the
market conditions become more favourable," he told reporters in
comments cleared for publication on Tuesday.
EuroSibEnergo had initially planned to place its shares in
Hong Kong and raise between $1.1 billion and $1.5 billion in
2011, but postponed the plans for a year due to volatile
markets.
(Reporting by Olga Sichkar; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
editing by Megan Davies)