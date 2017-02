MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia's Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said on Monday that countries that hold substantial forex reserves may bail out the euro zone's debt-ridden states.

"On the whole, I believe that the countries which enjoy big forex reserves may look at such proposals... on certain conditions," Kudrin told reporters.

Last week, Kudrin told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit the country, which has over $540 billion in gold and foreign exchange reserves, could invest in a common euro zone bond if one was approved by member states but would also continue investing in sovereign bonds. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)