* Says no final decision on aid
* Reiterates that rouble rate "adequate"
(Adds detail, background)
MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia's Finance Minister Alexei
Kudrin said on Monday that countries that hold substantial forex
reserves may assist in bailing out the euro zone's debt-ridden
states.
"On the whole, I believe that the countries which enjoy big
forex reserves may look at such proposals...on certain
conditions," Kudrin told reporters when asked about possible
help from the so-called BRICS emerging market countries.
He added that the Russian finance ministry was yet to
finalise its position on participating in a possible bail out.
Last week, Kudrin told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit
that the country, which has over $540 billion in gold and
foreign exchange reserves, could invest in a common euro zone
bond if one was approved by member states but would also
continue investing in sovereign bonds.
On Monday, a Brazilian newspaper reported that some BRICS
countries have already bought debt through the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and could buy more.
Brazil has said it is ready to help Europe and was in
talks with the four other BRICS -- Russia, India, China and
South Africa -- to make coordinated purchases of bonds of euro
zone countries -- a plan met with skepticism .
Russia, the holder of the world's third largest gold and
foreign exchange reserves, will take part in talks on possible
support for euro zone during the scheduled Sept. 22 meeting of
BRIC finance ministers in Washington.
Kudrin also reiterated on Monday that he satisfied with
Russian cbank policy saying the rouble rate, which struck a
nine-month low against the dollar on Monday is "adequate".
(Reporting by Maya Dyakina; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)