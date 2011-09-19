* Says no final decision on aid

MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia's Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said on Monday that countries that hold substantial forex reserves may assist in bailing out the euro zone's debt-ridden states.

"On the whole, I believe that the countries which enjoy big forex reserves may look at such proposals...on certain conditions," Kudrin told reporters when asked about possible help from the so-called BRICS emerging market countries.

He added that the Russian finance ministry was yet to finalise its position on participating in a possible bail out.

Last week, Kudrin told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit that the country, which has over $540 billion in gold and foreign exchange reserves, could invest in a common euro zone bond if one was approved by member states but would also continue investing in sovereign bonds.

On Monday, a Brazilian newspaper reported that some BRICS countries have already bought debt through the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and could buy more.

Brazil has said it is ready to help Europe and was in talks with the four other BRICS -- Russia, India, China and South Africa -- to make coordinated purchases of bonds of euro zone countries -- a plan met with skepticism .

Russia, the holder of the world's third largest gold and foreign exchange reserves, will take part in talks on possible support for euro zone during the scheduled Sept. 22 meeting of BRIC finance ministers in Washington.

Kudrin also reiterated on Monday that he satisfied with Russian cbank policy saying the rouble rate, which struck a nine-month low against the dollar on Monday is "adequate". (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)