MOSCOW Oct 31 Russia is ready to hold talks with individual euro zone member states on providing them with financial help through the International Monetary Fund, a Kremlin aide said on Monday.

"There have been no formal requests from the European Union but if they make such a request ... the Finance Ministry, the central bank, the government ... will seriously consider it as well as the possibility of support," top economic adviser Arkady Dvorkovich told reporters.

Dvorkovich, Russia's sherpa to the Group of Eight industrialised countries and the wider Group of Twenty powers, said Russia had held talks with other emerging economies on aiding the euro zone during its debt crisis.

Dvorkovich told Reuters in September that the issue would be discussed during this week's G20 summit in Cannes, and has said Russia could invest up to $10 billion in the euro zone economy through the IMF.

He said earlier this month that Russia was ready to buy into Spanish bonds once the euro zone member states put in place a strategy to overcome the bloc's financial problems. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)