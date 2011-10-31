* Russia ready to help euro zone countries if requested
* Has discussed euro zone aide with other emerging economies
MOSCOW Oct 31 Russia is ready to hold talks
with individual euro zone member states on providing them with
financial help through the International Monetary Fund, a
Kremlin aide said on Monday.
"There have been no formal requests from the European Union
but if they make such a request ... the Finance Ministry, the
central bank, the government ... will seriously consider it as
well as the possibility of support," top economic adviser Arkady
Dvorkovich told reporters.
Dvorkovich, Russia's sherpa to the Group of Eight
industrialised countries and the wider Group of Twenty powers,
said Russia had held talks with other emerging economies on
aiding the euro zone during its debt crisis.
Dvorkovich told Reuters in September that the issue would be
discussed during this week's G20 summit in Cannes, and has
said Russia could invest up to $10 billion in the euro zone
economy through the IMF.
He said earlier this month that Russia was ready to buy into
Spanish bonds once the euro zone member states put in place a
strategy to overcome the bloc's financial problems.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)