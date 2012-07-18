MOSCOW, July 18 Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz said on Wednesday that it has suspended operations of its steel and vanadium asset in South Africa following a strike and will not be able to ensure steady supplies of its main products.

Evraz said that it could not guarantee sustainability of supplies from its Highveld Steel and Vanadium mills after a strike on Monday, caused by cost reduction and labour force reorganisation.

"Evraz is making every effort to meet its obligations to its suppliers and partners, but under the circumstances cannot fully guarantee the stability and continuity of Evraz Highveld's product supplies," the company said in a statement.

The company said that the strike at Highveld, which represents less than 1 percent of the company's consolidated core earnings, will not affect its financial results. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, editing by Lidia Kelly)