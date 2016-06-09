TREASURIES-Bonds steady before Fed, corporate supply weighs on long-end

* Fed begins two-day meeting * Corporate supply weighs on long-dated debt * Heavy data week anticipated By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Jan 31 Most U.S. Treasury prices were steady on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve began its two-day meeting and investors awaited a barrage of data due later in the week, while new corporate debt supply weighed on long-dated bonds. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged when it concludes its meeting on Wed