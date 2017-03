April 14 Evraz Plc says:

* The board of directors of Evraz Highveld Steel and Vanadium decided to file for voluntary business rescue procedures.

* Post this decision Evraz will not be able to complete the sale of 34 percent of the issued share capital of the company to Macrovest 147 Proprietary Limited, as announced on August 13, 2014.

* Starting April 14, Evraz Highveld Steel and Vanadium will be managed by an independent business rescue practitioner appointed by the Board of Highveld.