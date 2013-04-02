MOSCOW, April 2 Russia's largest steelmaker
Evraz said on Tuesday it had acquired a controlling
stake in an iron ore project in Russia's far-Eastern Yakutia
region for 4.95 billion roubles ($160 million).
The company, controlled partly by Chelsea soccer club owner
Roman Abramovich, said it would own 51 percent of the Timir
project with state-run diamond miner Alrosa owning 49 percent.
"The large iron ore resources of Timir in combination with
proximity to the existing infrastructure provide for the
efficient development of the project as a low cost operation,"
Evraz CEO Alexander Frolov said in a statement.