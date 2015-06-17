MOSCOW, June 17 Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Wednesday its shipments of construction steel to the Russian market fell by 20 percent in the first half of 2015 compared with the same period a year ago.

Evraz also said in a statement that capital expenditure (capex) on maintenance was expected to reach $335 million this year, with development capex at $215 million. Its total debt totalled $6.8 billion at the end of May, the company added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Elizabeth Piper)