MOSCOW, March 27 Russian steelmaker Evraz
said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its 85 percent
stake in Evraz Highveld, its steel and vanadium asset in South
Africa for $320 million.
Evraz, part-owned by Chelsea soccer club owner Roman
Abramovich, said it had signed a non-binding term sheet to sell
the asset, which in 2012 recorded a loss before tax of R300
million ($32 million).
The operations at Evraz Highveld were frozen for roughly a
month last year following a strike.
Evraz said the buyer is Nemascore, a black economic
empowerment consortium. The deal will allow it to focus on its
steel markets in Russia and North America, it said.